Telangana state EAMCET counselling process, as reported earlier, began today, June 24th, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the intermediate examination and also EAMCET 2019 examination can go pay the processing fees and book their slots of certificate verification at the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

The steps of EAMCET counselling involves first paying the processing fees and booking the slots. The the candidates can do the registration which will generate the login credentials. With the credentials, option entry can be done and print out needs to be taken of the saved options.

Candidates need to first click on the ‘Pay Processing Fee’ button and enter the log-in details to pay the fees (Rs.1200/- (OC/BC), Rs.600/-(SC/ST)). Once the fee is paid, the ‘Slot booking’ button needs to be processed and slot for document verification needs to be booked.

The certificate verification involves candidates to be present in person for Aadhar verification. The documents details that need to be produced can be accessed at the TS EAMCET 2019 counselling notification available in this direct link.

Once the verification is done, the Login Id will be sent to the candidates registered Mobile Number. All the messages / OTPs / Allotment details etc., will be sent to the Registered Mobile number, Th details of the college fees for each institution and quota details will be released before the Option entry round begins.

TS EAMCET 2019 is an exam held for admission to several professional programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy in Telangana-based colleges. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019. Result for the exam was declared on June 9th for over 1.31 lakh students who had appeared for the entrance exam.