IDBI Bank has invited applications for 600 seats for admissions to the Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance provided by theManipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru to provide training in Banking and Finance. After completion of the course, all successful candidates will be recruited by the IDBI bank as Grade Assistant Managers.

The application process for applying to the PGDBF coruse via the bank has already begun at the bank’s official website, idbibank.in, and the last day to apply for the same is July 7th, 2019. The online test for the recruitment is tentatively scheduled for July 21st, 2019.

The candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 28 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories according to the norm. The candidate must be a graduate from a recognised university in any stream.

The online exam scheduled for July 21st will be of 2 hours’ duration testing candidates on Logical Reasoning & Data Analysis/Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness for 200 marks total. Each wrong answer will attract a penalty of 0.25 marks.

The candidates who clear the online exam will be called for an interview before the final selection. The final selection or offer of employment would be made based on applicant’s marks in the interview, Online test, being found medically fit and subject to fulfillment of all other eligibility criteria w

The candidates can go through the notification in this direct link. The application process can be processed at this link. Candidates need to click on the ‘Registration’ button to first register. Once registered, click on the login button to complete the remaining application process. The links for all the above-mentioned process can be found at IDBI’s recruitment page.