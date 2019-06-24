Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the admit card Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2019 today, June 24th, 2019. All teh candidates who have registered to appear for the PAT 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

PAT 2019 exam is scheduled for June 29th and June 30th and it will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon on the first day and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm on the second day.

Candidates can download the PAT 2019 admit card from this direct link.

PAT 2019 notification was released on May 30th, 2019 along with the Pre-Nursing notification. The application process for PAT 2019 began from May 30th and the last date to submit applications is June 13th. Candidates further have the option of making changes to the submitted application till June 18th.

PAT exam is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to various UG agricultural courses provided by various colleges and institutions in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

How to download PAT 2019 admit card: