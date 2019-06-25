Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is expected to declare the 2019 10th class result today, June 24th, according to Times of India. This is the second time when a date for RSOS 10th class result is being reported; however, this time RSOS officials have confirmed the result date.

TOI reports that the result will be declared at 3.00 pm today at SA Auditorium, Sankul, by Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister Of Education, Government of Rajasthan. Once the result is declared, they can be accessed at education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos and rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSOS had conducted various examinations for the academic year 2018-19 from the month of March to May 2019. The Open School results are as valid as the regular exam results and can be used for admission for further studies.

How to check RSOS 2019 10th result: