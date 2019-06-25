Osmania University is expected to release the admit card for the TS SET 2019 examination today, June 25th, 2019. This is according to the official timeline released along with the notification. Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download it from the official website, telanganaset.org.

Osmania University will conduct the TS-SET 2019 examination on July 5th, July 6th, and July 8th. The TS-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates to apply for the role of Assistant Professor in the universities situated in the state of Telangana.

TS-SET 2019 exam will consist of two papers for a total duration of 3 hours. Paper I will carry 100 marks and will have 50 objective-type questions intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. Paper II will carry 100 questions for 200 marks and will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. The exam will be conducted at 10 cities throughout the state.

Osmania University had released the TS SET 2019 notification on March 29th and the application process without late fees went on until April 26th, 2019. However, candidates could have applied until May 24th with late fees. Candidates who apply after April 26th before May 4th will pay a late fee of Rs. 1500/- and those who apply before May 14th will pay a late fee of Rs. 2000/-. The candidates who apply after May 14th will pay a late fees of Rs. 3000/-.