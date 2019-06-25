St. Stephen’s College has released the 2019 undergradaute admission cut-off marks for various courses. All the candidates who have applied to take part in the admission process and if their scores have cleared the cut-off marks can appear for the interview round for various courses which begins from Friday, June 28th.

The detailed cut-off marks for various courses can be accessed in this direct link.

The BA programme cut-off for general category was 98% this year and for BA Honours Economics was 98.5% for Commerce students, 98.5% for Humanities, and 97.75% for Science students with a ride of 92% for Maths.

BA Honours English for general category for Commerce students is 98.75%, 98.25% for Humanities, and 98.75% for Science students. The cut-off for BSc Honours Chemistry was 96.33%, BSc Honours Physics 96.66%, BSc Prog with Chemistry 95%, and BSc Prog with Computer Science 96.66%.

The press release that was issued for the cut-off marks stated, “There were a total of 19,862 applications received this year. Of these applicants 59.2% were female and the rest male. Humanities had a total of 13,089 applications and Sciences had 6773 completed applications. Christian applications were 1105. English had a total of 3505 applications followed by Economics which had 3418 applicants. Mathematics had 2231 applications. 682 applications were received from men and women for the nine sporting disciplines encouraged in College.”