Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer keys for the 2019 Engineering Services Preliminary examination on June 25th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can access the answer keys at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

A notification released along with the answer keys stated that the candidates can object against the answers on the answer key and the last date to submit any objection is July 2nd, 2019. The objection needs to be submitted in the prescribed format which is mentioned in the notification available in this link.

Candidates can access the MPSC 2019 Engineering Services preliminary exam first answer key in this direct link.

MPSC had conducted the 2019 Engineering Services preliminary examination on June 23rd, 2019. The candidates who clear the exam are eligible to appear for the Main examination in the month of November 2019.

How to access MPSC 2019 Engineering Services first answer keys: