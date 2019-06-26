Tezpur University Entrance Exam (TUEE) 2019 UG and PG result are expected to be declared today, June 26th. The online prospectus had tentative result date of June 25th, however, it will be declared today according to a notice released by the university. Once the result is declared, candidates can access it at the official website, tezuadmissions.com.

The notification also informed that the university has dropped the plan to conduct the counselling online from this year for some technical reasons. The notice said, “The counselling and physical verification of documents will be done as per procedure followed in previous years. Exact procedure of admission will be notified along with the result sheets of TUEE2019.”

Once the result is declared, the counselling process will begin at the university. The tentative date for admission and course registration is July 22nd to July 25th, 2019 and the classes are expected to begin on July 26th, 2019.

The final answer keys and result for the Ph.D entrance exam has already been issued. The notification for the admission exams were issued on February 27th and the application process went on until May 07. The exams were conducted on May 31st, June 1st and June 2nd, 2019.