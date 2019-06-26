Assam NRC additional list issued with over 1 lakh people excluded
The Assam government published an additional exclusion list of 102,462 people in the draft National Register of Citizens.
The excluded people fall under three categories, persons declared foreigners, doubtful voter or persons with cases pending at foreigners tribunals; persons found ineligible while appearing as witness in hearings held for disposal of claims and objections; and persons found ineligible during the process of verification carried out by the local registrars of citizens registration after the draft NRC was published last year.
Excluded persons have the opportunity to file their claims at the designated NRC Seva Kendras before July 11th, which will be disposed before the final publication list on July 31st,
NRC register is being made to separate genuine Indian citizens from undocumented immigrants living in Assam.
Fifty Asia-Pacific countries support India for a non-permanent UNSC seat
India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said that the Asia-Pacific regional group including Pakistan had endorsed India for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for a two-year period.
Akbaruddin in a video message identified all 55 countries and thanked them.
The Security Council has five permanent members – the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France. Every year, the 193-member General Assembly elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term.
Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, asks UN to investigate his murder
A United Nations report published last week had blamed Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi’s death inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.
Hatice told diplomats the report says loud and clear where to proceed.
US President Trump however had said that there is no need to investigate as the murder has already been heavily investigated.
Khashoggi was a vocal critic of Saudi regimen and used to write for Washington post and was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year.