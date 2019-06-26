Assam NRC additional list issued with over 1 lakh people excluded

  • The Assam government published an additional exclusion list of 102,462 people in the draft National Register of Citizens.  
  • The excluded people fall under three categories, persons declared foreigners, doubtful voter or persons with cases pending at foreigners tribunals; persons found ineligible while appearing as witness in hearings held for disposal of claims and objections; and persons found ineligible during the process of verification carried out by the local registrars of citizens registration after the draft NRC was published last year.
  • Excluded persons have the opportunity to file their claims at the designated NRC Seva Kendras before July 11th, which will be disposed before the final publication list on July 31st,
  • NRC register is being made to separate genuine Indian citizens from undocumented immigrants living in Assam.

Fifty Asia-Pacific countries support India for a non-permanent UNSC seat

  • India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said that the Asia-Pacific regional group including Pakistan had endorsed India for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for a two-year period.
  • Akbaruddin in a video message identified all 55 countries and thanked them.
  • The Security Council has five permanent members – the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France. Every year, the 193-member General Assembly elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term.

Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, asks UN to investigate his murder

  • A United Nations report published last week had blamed Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi’s death inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.
  • Hatice told diplomats the report says loud and clear where to proceed.
  • US President Trump however had said that there is no need to investigate as the murder has already been heavily investigated.
  • Khashoggi was a vocal critic of Saudi regimen and used to write for Washington post and was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year.