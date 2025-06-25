Reading
-
1
Why Adani’s Dharavi redevelopment plan has run into resistance from some residents
-
2
Caste as seen through an Orientalist lens: The ironic legacy of 18th-century Company paintings
-
3
Why some Hindu-Americans are opposing the first South Asian to run in New York’s mayoral poll
-
4
Indian writer Nilanjana S Roy is on the 2026 judging panel for the International Booker Prize
-
5
Harsh Mander: The plunder and loot by private healthcare in India
-
6
A new book asks what made Japan Westernise rapidly during the Meiji era in the late 19th century
-
7
Delhi’s street vendors aren’t ‘illegal’ – sweeping evictions violate rights, crush livelihoods
-
8
Muslim auto driver assaulted allegedly for refusing to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Bengaluru
-
9
4 arrested for tonsuring religious preacher, aide in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah
-
10
The Emergency is 50 years old, but film censorship is still flourishing