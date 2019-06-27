Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released recruitment notification for Junior Assistant position on June 26th, 2019. The recruitment drive for JA position is being conducted for 1,186 vacancies for 21 departments in the state and the last day to apply for the position is July 20th. The application process is being conducted at the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category. The candidate must have at least cleared the 12 class exam with a reasonable typing speed in both English and Hindi language and computer knowledge certificate.

The online/offline exam for the recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 31st, 2019. The candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the skill test to test their typing skills before final appointment.

How to apply for 2019 UPSSSC Junior Assistant position:

Visit the official UPSSSC website. Click on the link on the home page to apply for the position. A new page will open where the link to Apply for the position will be available. Click on it. Candidates have to finish five steps to submit the application; candidate registration, photo and signature upload, filling remaining form, fee payment and application submit and print out of the submitted application for future reference. Once all five steps are done, candidates can be assured that the application has been submitted.

Candidates can access the official notification from the UPSSSC website or can access it in this direct link for more details on application process, eligibility and qualification criteria, reservation policy, exam pattern, selection process among others.