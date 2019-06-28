UPSC CMS 2019 preliminary exam admit card released; download from upsc.gov.in
The Combined Medical Service Examination preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on July 21st, 2019
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the 2019 Combined Medical Services preliminary examination on June 27th. Candidates who have applied to appear for the CMS 2019 preliminary examination can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.
The examination will be conducted in two phases: Computer-based preliminary test followed by an Interview. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on July 21st, 2019. The CME 2019 is being conducted to recruit for 965 Medical Officer positions in various government departments.
Candidate can download UPSC CMSE 2019 admit card from this direct link.
UPSC had released the CMS 2019 notification on April 10th, 2019 and the application process went on until May 6th, 2019. The The online applications could be withdrawn from May 13th to May 20th till 6.00 pm.
The CMSE 2019 Computer based examination will have two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration. The part II of the process, Personality test will carry 100 marks. Candidates must note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.
How to download UPSC 2019 CMSE Prelim admit card”
- Log in to the official website of UPSC.
- Click on the link to for CMSE 2019 admit card under ‘What’s New’ section.
- Click on the link under ‘Link’ column.
- Click on the link under ‘To Download e-Admit Card’ column.
- Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’ at the bottom.
- Candidates can download the admit card by either Registration ID or Roll number by choosing the relevant option.
- Enter the required information and the admit card can be downloaded and printed out.