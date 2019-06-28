Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the 2019 Combined Medical Services preliminary examination on June 27th. Candidates who have applied to appear for the CMS 2019 preliminary examination can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted in two phases: Computer-based preliminary test followed by an Interview. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on July 21st, 2019. The CME 2019 is being conducted to recruit for 965 Medical Officer positions in various government departments.

Candidate can download UPSC CMSE 2019 admit card from this direct link.

UPSC had released the CMS 2019 notification on April 10th, 2019 and the application process went on until May 6th, 2019. The The online applications could be withdrawn from May 13th to May 20th till 6.00 pm.

The CMSE 2019 Computer based examination will have two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration. The part II of the process, Personality test will carry 100 marks. Candidates must note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.

How to download UPSC 2019 CMSE Prelim admit card”