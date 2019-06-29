Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released the call letter for the 2019 Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) online preliminary examination on June 28th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the recruitment drive can download the admit card from the official website, licindia.in.

LIC is scheduled to conduct the online examination for the recruitment drive from July 6th to July 13th, 2019. LIC had issued the notification for the recruitment on May 20th and the application process went on until June 9th, 2019. The LIC seeks to fill 8,581 ADO vacancies through this recruitment process.

Candidates can download the LIC 2019 ADO recruitment online exam admit card from this direct link.

The selection will be done on the basis of two rounds of examination, Preliminary and Main examination. The online examination will test candidates on Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English and the total maximum score is 100 marks and the duration is 100 minutes. Candidates can find more details on the exam pattern in this link.

How to download LIC 2019 ADO preliminary exam admit card: