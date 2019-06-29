Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana has released the tentative rank list for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The official website of the SCD Government college further states that the counselling process for admissions will begin from July 8. All the applicants can check the rank list online from the college website - scdgovtcollege.ac.in.

Candidates also have been provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, over the tentative rank list. This can be done till July 4th. Following this, the college will be releasing the final merit list on July 5th.

Here is the direct link to tentative rank list page for SCD Government College

“If any candidate does not receive SMS for interview due to any technical reason, the candidate him/her self will be responsible for this. Therefore it is advisable for the candidates to remain in touch with the admission committee and also remain updated from the college website from time to time,” the college website says.

Further, “Sports trial will be conducted on July 5 for UG classes and on July 6 for PG classes at 9 am in sports ground,” reads the official update on the website. The online registration process for admissions 2019-20 ended on Friday.

The SCD Government College, Ludhiana is affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh. Reportedly, the college has received more than 7000 applications so far, NDTV report says.