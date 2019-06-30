Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TNMRB) has declared the result of all the candidates who had appeared for the 2019 nursing recruitment under various recruitment drives on June 29th. The result for SCNU 2019 recruitment conducted on June 9th and Nurses examination conducted on June 23rd can be accessed at the official website, mrb.tn.gov.in.

The result basically released on June 29th is marks obtained by all the candidates who had appeared for the exam. The result notification states that teh final result for both the examinations is “subject to the outcome of the Writ Petitions if any, pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Madras / Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.”

Candidates can access the result in these direct links for 2019 SCNU and 2019 Nurses examination.

The notification for the the recruitment drives were released in the month of February 2019. The SCNU drive is being conducted to fill 520 vacancies and the general nursing examination is being conducted for 2,345 nursing vacancies. Once the final result of shortlisted candidates is announced, the candidates will be called for document verification process.

How to check TNMRB 2019 SCNU/Nursing result: