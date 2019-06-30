The first round allotment result for Karnataka CET 2019 will be released today, June 30th, after 10.00 pm. The candidates can check the allotment result after it is released on the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The CET 2019 allotment is for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, Farm ciences (Agriculture, Veterinary etc) courses at institutes across the state of Karnataka.

The note visible on the official website says, “30-06 Verification in progress first rount allotment will be publish after 10 pm.”

Further the KEA is expected to publish the detailed counselling schedule with dates regarding the choice selection, payment fees, downloading of Admission Order etc. The registration process for candidates who have cleared the Karnataka CET 2019 began on June 21st and the last day to apply is June 25th, 2019.

How to check KEA CET 2019 first round allotment result

Visit the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Check for the first round allotment link and click on it. Enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment details can be accessed after successfully logging in.

KEA had declared the CET 2019 result on May 25th, 2019. A total number of 1.4 lakh candidates have attained the eligibility and have cleared the KCET 2019 exam. KEA conducts KCET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka like Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.