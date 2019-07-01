Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada today released the provisional merit list for Andhra Pradesh NEET 2019 admissions. Candidates who have applied for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BNYS, and BUMS admissions 2019-20 across institutes in the state of AP can now check the provisional list directly from NTR University website - ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

As this is only a provisional merit list, admission to the various courses will begin after the final merit list is published. Candidates whose names are present in the provisional merit list will now have to undergo document verification process following which the final merit list will be released.

Here is the direct link to view AP NEET 2019 provisional merit list

A report by Times of India suggests that the document verification process for selected candidates will begin from today onwards. Further, the final merit list is likely to be declared by end of this week or next week, the report adds. However the University website has not been updated with any information in this regard.

A total of 15,613 candidates have been shortlisted in the provisional merit list for admission to various medical course in the state of AP. The candidates are informed to visit University website regularly for further notifications like schedule of verification of original certificates, exercising web options etc., the University said.

Apart from that candidates can also see the updates regarding AP NEET 2019 admissions from our website’s announcements section.