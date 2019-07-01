Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the result for Bachelor of Science (honours) course entrance exam along with MSW Interview/Group Discussion List on its website - amucontrollerexams.com. The B.Sc result for both boys and girl category has been declared and candidates who appeared for it can check their result directly from AMU site.

The B.Sc results include three lists for selected candidates. First, there is a ‘Select list’ and counselling for them will be held on July 11 and July 12. Second is the ‘chance memo list’ which includes candidates who will get an opportunity take admission in AMU, if any of the candidates from the first list do not appear or forfeits his/her seat. The counselling for Chance candidates will begin from July 13 to July 16. Lastly is the third list, Special Category list and counselling for these candidates will be conducted on July 17 and 18.

Roll wise groupings for candidates in each of the three lists have been mentioned in the result PDF for both boys and girls category. Candidates are advised to be thoroughly cross-verify their roll number and counselling date for their admission. AMU states that candidates will not be allowed to report in absentia. Candidates not reporting on the stipulated date and time, shall forfeit their claim for admission

Separately, a list of shortlisted candidates for Masters in Social Work interview stage has been released by the University. Overall 96 applicants have been shortlisted for the interview stage which will be held on July 11. The interview will be conducted at Office of the Dean, F/o Social Sciences, AMU, Aligarh from 8 am onwards.

Here is the direct link to MSW interview list 2019

How to check AMU B.Sc entrance test result

Visit the official website of AMU exams - amucontrollerexams.in Click on the results for B.Sc hons link from the recent notices section A new page with links to B.Sc Hons Boys and Girls along with MSW interview list will appear Click on the your relevant link and check for your roll number. Also check for your counselling admission details Here is the direct link to results page of AMU Save the result and counselling dates for future reference

Here are the direct links to B.Sc (Hons) result for AMU admissions 2019

B.Sc (Boys) - Select List, Chance Memo List and Special Category List

B.Sc (Girls) - Select List, Chance Memo List and Special Category List