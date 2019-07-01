Madras High Court in two separate notifications has advertised recruitment for multiple positions. The recruitment is for Assistant, Reader/Examiner, Xerox Operator, Computer operator and Typist positions in the Madras HC and interested individuals can start applying for the notified posts starting today, July 1 at the court’s recruitment website - mhc.tn.gov.in.

In the first notification, there are about 119 vacancies for Assistant, 142 for Reader/Examiner and 7 for Xerox operator post. On the other hand, there are 76 computer operator vacancies and 229 for Typist position. In total the Madras High Court will be recruiting 573 applicants through this recruitment drive.

As mentioned, applications will be accepted only via online mode and last date to submit online applications is July 31. Candidates who wish to apply for one or more post will not be required to apply separately. An options to choose one o multiple posts will available while filling up the application.

How to apply for Madras High Court recruitment 2019

Visit the official website of Madras HC recruitment portal - mhc.tn.gov.in New applicants will first have to register and then proceed to login on the portal After logging in, applicants will have to choose the notification and submit their application Make the exam fee payment and save the submitted application for future reference

Candidates can access more information about the eligibility criteria, age restriction, category wise vacancies and more from the official notifications. The recruitment for all the posts will be done via three stage recruitment process. The selection for Assistant, Reader and Xerox Operator will be done by firstly a written test followed by English proficiency test and Oral test. On the other hand, the recruitment process for Computer Operator and Typist position will involve written test, skill test and a oral test.

Official notification for Assistant, Reader/Examiner and Xerox Operator

Official notification for Computer Operator and Typist recruitment