The Medical Counselling Committee has released a notification announcing that two colleges will be removed from NEET undergraduate 2019 counselling Round 1 result. The notification was published today on July 1 on the official website of MCC - medicalcounseling.nic.in. Separately, MCC was expected to release the result for Round 1 counselling after 8 pm but there is no sign of result yet.

The two said colleges are: Government Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital, Azamgarh and Manyavar Kanshi Ram Ji Government Allopathic Medical College, Orai, Jalaun. The reason for removal was cited as “these colleges have not been permitted u/s 10(A) of the IMC act for the academic year 2019-20 by BOG, MCI”.

MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA.

Almost 400 institutions throughout India will conduct their admissions via MCC details of which can be accessed in this link. Candidates are advised to go through the Counselling Scheme and FAQ placed prominently on the home page, and they can access the revised schedule in this direct link.

How to check MCC NEET UG 2019 first round counselling result

Visit the official website of MCC - medicalcounseling.nic.in Once declared, click on the link for Round 1 result for NEET UG 2019 counselling Then choose the Round 1 result for MBBS, BDS in provided deemed, AIQ categories Save the result for future reference

Candidates are also hereby informed that the official website of MCC is currently unresponsive possibly due to heavy traffic on the domain. However, candidates must remain patient and check for the result soon later.