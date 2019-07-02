SAMS Odisha has released the merit list and the first selection list for admissions to Class XI or Higher Secondary School today, July 2nd, at 2.00 pm. Students who have registered to participate in the admissions process can check the merit and first selection list at the official website, samsodisha.gov.in/Juniorweb.aspx

The website is a bit slow to response; however, students are advised to be patient.

Based on the first selection list, the students can seek admission from tomorrow, July 3rd and the last day to finish the admission process is July 7th until 5.00 pm. On July 7th itself, the SAMS will update the website with data on students who took admission in the First Selection by Higher Secondary Schools and second selection merit list will be declared on July 12th, 2019.

The Odisha HSS admission first merit list and selection list can be accessed in this direct link. The cut-off marks can be accessed in this link.

Around 3.66 lakh students have registered and paid the fees to appear for the admission process for the 2019-20 academic year from the state. A total number of 1983 Higher Secondary Schools will conduct admissions via the centralised process. The cut-off marks for individual institutions will also be revealed along with the result.

How to check SAMS Odisha HSS first merit list: