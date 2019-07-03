West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will be releasing the first allotment result for the 2019 WBJEE counselling today, July 3rd, according to the official counselling schedule. The allotment result can be accessed by the candidates who have registered to participate in the counselling at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2019 counselling process began on June 25th when the registration, payment of fees and online choice filling process began. The online choices should have been locked by the candidates by June 30th. The candidates who receive allotment in this round will need to pay for provisional admission fees, report for document verification or withdraw from July 4th to July 7th.

The second and third allotment result will be declared on July 7th and July 13th and students will get two days after that to pay the provisional admission fees. The process of counselling will end on July 20th, 2019. The whole WBJEE 2019 counselling schedule can be accessed in this direct link.

The Board conducts the WBJEE Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State of West Bengal. The result of WJBEE 2019 was declared on June 20th, 2019.