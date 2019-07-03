Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination result has been apparently declared online. However, the official website - bstc2019.org is currently unresponsive and candidates are advised to wait for a while for the website to be restored. The result announcement was confirmed by a NDTV report citing the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra.

The report by NDTV stated that in general category Praveen Kumar has topped the exam and in Sanskrit stream Manisha has secured the first position. As the BSTC website has crashed, students are requested to remain patient and not panic. More than 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam otherwise known as the Pre D.El.Ed exam.

Apart from the result declaration, counselling details are also expected to be available on BSTC site. The exam was held for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. Around 14,000-15,000 seats will be filled through this exam, NDTV report claims.

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed examination 2019 was conducted on May 26th, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who clear this examination will be able to apply for D.El.Ed courses offered across various institutes in Rajasthan.