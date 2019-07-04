Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment of Non-Executive Personnel positions. There are total of 129 advertised vacancies and the online application process for them started from July 3rd. Interested individuals can head to the IOCL website - iocl.com and submit their online applications till the last date July 23.

The advertised vacancies include technical positions for Junior Engineering Assistant-IV in various departments and Junior Quality Control Analyst posts. Candidates can also directly visit the IOCL recruitment portal - iocrefrecruit.in to start the online application process. The written test for the recruitment is tentatively scheduled in the month of August, likely on August 4th.

Applicants needs to be minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years for General & EWS candidates as on June 30, 2019. Other relevant details about the recruitment can be accessed by individuals from the notification linked here.

Candidates must note that after submitting the online application, a print out of the submitted application along with self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents as per checklist attached & 4 copies of passport size photographs will have to be sent by ordinary post to Haldia Refinery postal address. The post needs to reach the Advertiser Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Haldia Refinery P.O. Box No. 1, P.O. Haldia Oil Refinery District : Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, PIN :721606 on or before August 4.

Further, the selection methodology will comprise of Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration.

How to apply for IOCL recruitment 2019