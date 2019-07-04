Economic Survey outlines blueprint to achieve Modi’s dream of $5 trillion economy
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019 in the Parliament today, a day before Budget Day
The Economic Survey has pegged a GDP growth rate of 7% for FY20, up from 6.8% in the previous fiscal
The Indian economy is at a 5-year low of 6.8% in 2018-19 and the fourth quarter growth has slumped to 5.8% which is a 17-quarter low.
Relations With India “Organic”, Says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on a visit to China, has described her country’s ties with India and engagements with New Delhi as “organic”, saying it is “beyond a few billions of dollars of trade”.
Ms Hasina addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in the northern Chinese port city of Dalian on Tuesday
“It is just organic. We have shed blood together for our (Bangladesh) independence,” the PM said on Bangladesh-India relations.
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Services Back Online After Worldwide Outage
Facebook said it was “back at 100 percent” Wednesday evening after an outage on all of its services affected users in various parts of the world.
Online monitoring service DownDetector reported earlier the outage began around 1200 GMT and affected Facebook as well as its Instagram and WhatsApp services.
Pakistan announces crackdown on Hafiz Saeed
Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department said it had launched 23 cases against the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind and 12 aides for using five trusts to collect funds and donations for Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Pakistani authorities announced a crackdown on Wednesday against Hafiz Saeed, leader of the group blamed for the deadly attacks on Mumbai in 2008, amid growing international pressure to act against militant groups.
IMF approves $6-billion loan for Pakistan, $1 billion to be disbursed immediately
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a $6-billion (approximately Rs 41,314 crore) loan to be disbursed over a period of three years to Pakistan.
The IMF said the loan would help the country generate sustainable and balanced growth.