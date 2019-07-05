Department of Technical Education, Kerala, has declared the 2019 Third Allotment result for admission to Polytechnic Colleges on July 4th. Candidates who have registered to participate in the counselling process can check the third allotment result at the official website, polyadmission.org. All the selected students from the second allotment list have time stipulation till July 1st to report/join their respective institutes.

This is the final allotment round and after the process is finished, spot admission round will begin. The candidates who have been allocated seats in the third allotment need to report to the respective institutions by July 6th to finish the admission process.

The third allotment result can be accessed in this direct link and final rank can be accessed in this direct link. Feed in the application number and Date of Birth and click on ‘OK’ to access the details.

The Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment were released on June 19th and candidates were given a chance to report any error or make changes in the applications after which the final rank list and first allotment was released on June 24th. The second allotment result was released on June 29th and candidates from the second allotment need to report to the institutions by July 1st, 2019.

The admission process is being conducted to fill around 12,500 seats and in general around 1.5 lakh candidates apply for the single-window counselling and admission process in the state of Kerala. This year the department has incorporated the SSLC database with the admission software for getting SSLC marks and student details automatically.