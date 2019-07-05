Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the 2019 pre-University Certification (PUC) II supplementary examination results on July 4th. The students can access the supplementary results at the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

KSEEB conducted the supplementary examination for students who could not clear the PUC II examination result declared on April 15th. The students in that examination had scored a pass percentage of 61.73% and Udupi district topped the charts.

Karanataka PUC 2019 supplementary results can be accessed in this direct link.

Around 5.5 lakh students had appeared for the 2019 PUC II examination. PUC II examination in Karnataka is equivalent to a 12th class. The exams were conducted in the month of March and the result was declared on April 15th. This is the first time when the PUC result came out before Karanatak CET examination began.

How to check 2019 Karnataka PUC supplementary result: