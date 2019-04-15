Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the 2019 pre-University Certification (PUC) examination results. The students can access their individual result from 12.00 noon at the official websites, pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The results, as expected, were declared at 11.00 am by the DPUE Director C Shikha at the DPUE office in Karnataka, reports Times of India. Indian Express reports that the students managed to score a pass percentage of 61.73%. Udipi topped the list of districts pass percentage wise.

The links to check the result were not activated immediately. So students can check the result from 12.00 noon. The colleges will publish the detailed result tomorrow, April 16th, and students can collect the mark sheet from the respective colleges.

How to check 2019 Karnataka PUC result:

Once it is confirmed that the results have been released, visit the Karnataka PUC result website. Click on the link to access the 2019 PUC result. Enter the necessary information like roll number and other details and submit. The individual result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

Around 5.5 lakh students had appeared for the 2019 PUC examination. PUC examination in Karnataka is equivalent to a 12th class. Times of India reports in total there are around 4,000 institutions which provided PUC courses in the state of Karnataka of which around 1200 are government run and 630 are government run, and around 2000 are private-run institutions.

The report states that this is the first time the results have been declared before the Karnataka CET examination, admit card for which was released on Saturday. Students have to score 35% in the PUC exam to be eligible for CET counselling. Thus, it is anticipated that the early declaration of the result might affect the CET attendance as students who could not clear the PUC will not bother sitting for the CET exam.

KSEEB had declared the PUC 2018 result on April 30th, 2018 and it recorded a pass percentage of 59.56%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 67.11%, whereas boys just managed 52.30%.