Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has issued the 2019 NET answer keys on July 5th, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the CSIR NET 2019 examination can download the answer keys for all the subjects from the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

Along with the answer keys, a notification released stated that candidates can send representation against question/answer key in respect of all the subjects through email latest by 10/07/2019 (till 5 PM). All the instructions mentioned in the notification must be followed. Candidates can access the notification in this link.

Candidates can access the CSIR UGC NET 2019 question paper and answer keys in this direct link.

CSIR conducted the examination on June 16th, 2019. The Morning session from 9.00 am and 12.00 noon was for Life Sciences & Physical Sciences and the afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm was for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

CSIR-UGC exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

How to download CSIR 2019 UGC NET answer keys: