The Tamil Nadu Selection Committee has released the provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS 2019 admissions in the state. The merit list is based on the NEET exam conducted this year. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the merit list from the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.

Two merit lists, one for Management quota and another one for Government quota, have been released by the committee. A total of 31,353 students have been declared as qualified under the government quota list. Shruthi K from Tiruvallur has topped the list with 685 marks in the NEET exam.

The counselling for MBBS admissions will begin from July 8th. On the first day, counselling for special categories including ex-servicemen, differently abled will be conducted, a report by Times of India says. “The selection committee will conduct counselling for 3,988 seats available for medical counselling and 562 seats available under management quota this year. This year 350 MBBS seats are increased in govt medical colleges”, health minister Vijayabhaskar was reported saying.

How to check TN NEET 2019 merit list