Telangana state EAMCET will open the link for candidates to exercise their options of seats and colleges from today, July 6th, 2019, as reported earlier, began today, June 24th, 2019. Candidates who have gone throug the process of document verification under the EAMCET 2019 counselling process can log in to exercise their at the official website, tseamcet.nic.in, once the link gets activated.

The 2019 TS EAMCET counselling process began on June 24th and as the first few steps it involved paying for registration fees and booking of slots to get the documents verified. Once the verification is done, the Login Id will be sent to the candidates registered Mobile Number, which can be used to exercise the option. The details of the college fees for each institution and quota details will be released before the Option entry round begins.

The exercising of options was supposed to begin on June 27th, but it has been delayed by many days now. After the options are exercised, provisional allotment will be done and then candidates need to pay the tuition fees. The window in which candidates can pay the tuition fee originally was July 6th to July 12th, 2019; however, newer dates are yet to be disclosed.

TS EAMCET 2019 is an exam held for admission to several professional programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy in Telangana-based colleges. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019. Result for the exam was declared on June 9th for over 1.31 lakh students who had appeared for the entrance exam.