The Chinese smartphone brand Redmi after a long wait has finally revealed the launch date for its upcoming flagship phone in India. The smartphones will be part of the new K series and have been monikered Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20. These two handsets have already been launched in China, on May 28th this year.

There are several phenomenal features that this smartphone packs and it also brings several firsts as a brand for Redmi. For starters, this is the first time Redmi has deviated from its sub 15k-20k smartphone and come up with a handset that features premium hardware, specification and more. The phone will take on flagship handsets from popular brands like OnePlus, Oppo and others.

Anticipation is rising. Join us as we move closer towards a reveal like never before. #RedmiK20Pro and #RedmiK20 are unleashing on 17th July 2019. #BelieveTheHype



Redmi further is calling Redmi K20 series as ‘flagship killer 2.0’. We already know the premium features on board such as the Snapdragon 855 chipset, pop-up selfie camera, AMOLED full-screen display and lastly an equally powerful 48MP camera to complete the package. However, it is the extremely competitive pricing that tilts things in Redmi K20’s favour.

The Redmi K20 Pro has been launched in China in four variant starting at 2,499 yuan. While the top end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space has been priced at 2,999 yuan. The Redmi K20 however is available in only two models starting at 1,999 yuan for 6GB clubbed with 64GB storage variant. The second variant with 128GB of storage space is priced at 2,099 yuan.

If Redmi manages to offer similar pricing for the handsets, it will surely attract quite the attention from Indian buyers. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on July 17 at a venue in New Delhi and all eyes will be waiting to see what Redmi has in store for everyone. The event also will be live streamed on Redmi India’s social media platforms and a link for the same is expected to be updated soon by the company.