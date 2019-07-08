As part of the counselling process for the Delhi Polytechnic 2019 admission, the second allotment result will declared today, July 8th. Candidates who have cleared the Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 exam can check if they have been allocated seats in the second allotment by logging in at the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in, after it is declared.

The process based on the second allotment will begin from tomorrow, July 9th. Candidates who have been allocated seats need to make Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees before July 11th. The verification of document process will also begin from tomorrow and will go on until July 12th, 4.00 pm. The Freezing/Up gradation of allotted seat can be done from July 9th after the verification process and needs to be finished by July 13th 4.00 pm.

The counselling will be conducted in four rounds which will be followed by a spot admission round. The first allotment result was declared on June 28th and third allotment process will begin on July 10th and the allotment result will be declared on July 17th, 2019.

Delhi CET 2019 Polytechnic exam was conducted on June 8th and June 9th and the result was declared on June 22nd. The Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 exam was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma (Engineering /Non Engineering) for the year 2019-20.