Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the preliminary examination result conducted for the recruitment of 2018 Excise Sub-Inspector position. The candidates who had appeared for the examination check the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in, to access the result.

The exam was conducted on June 9th, 2019 in which 86,595 candidates were expected to appear out of which around 54 thousand candidates were present. A total number of 42,078 candidates have cleared the minimum qualification marks of which top 2,600 candidates have been selected to appear for the next stage of the recruitment.

Candidates can access the BPSSC 2018 Excise SI preliminary exam result in this direct link.

The document also has details on category-wise cut-off marks, and details of candidates who were disqualified for various reasons.

The BPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 125 SI Excise positions. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the Main exam.

