Delhi University on July 8th late night published the third cut off list for ongoing 2019-20 admissions. This list is for the undergraduate courses offered at the colleges affiliated with the university and candidates can check their respective stream wise cut-off list from DU official website - du.ac.in. There seems to be an only marginal decline in scores required for admission compared to the previous list.

The students who have cleared the cut-off marks for a specific course can approach the college for the fulfillment of admission. The process involves document verification, approval of admission and payment of fees. The official press released by the university says that the third list will be displayed/notified by different colleges of the university on July 9th, today. The previous second cut off list was released a few days ago on July 3rd.

Candidates are expected to complete the admission process in the colleges concerned within the stipulated time, July 11 as mentioned on the university website. Below are the direct links for BA programme, Arts and Commerce stream and Science stream cut-off lists.

Third cut off list for undergraduate degree admissions for BA Programme, Arts and Commerce and Science at Delhi University for the academic year 2019-20.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has closed admission for BA (H) Economics for general category students and has only marginally reduced the cut off for B.Com. (H). Separately, Kirori Mal College, a north-campus college, has closed admission for most of its Arts courses except BA English (H), NDTV report says.