West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat allotment Round 2 result for WBJEE 2019 counselling. Candidates who applied for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam counselling 2019 can now check their seat allotment details from WBJEEB website - wbjeeb.in. The first round result was declared on July 3rd and round 2 result was expected and has been declared today, July 9th.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 2 are supposed to make the payment of provisional admission fees and report to the regional centres for document verification or withdrawal from July 10th to July 11th. Separately, the third round seat allotment is expected to be declared by July 13th.

Here is the direct link to view WBJEE 2019 seat allotment result for Round 2

On the counselling results page, applicants have three options to view final result. Candidates can choose Institute wise seat allotment option, select to view opening or closing rank or lastly view the seat allotment result and pay the seat acceptance fee. Students can choose either of above mentioned options, however candidates who fail to make the seat acceptance fee payment will forfeit their seat.

WBJEE 2019 counselling process began on June 25th when the registration, payment of fees and online choice filling process began. The online choices should have been locked by the candidates by June 30th. The Board conducts the WBJEE Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State of West Bengal.