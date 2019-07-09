Commission for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has released the second allotment result for the KEAM 2019 today, July 9th. In fact, the allotment list was released yesterday on July 8th itself however the online link has been activated today on CEE website. All the candidates who have cleared the KEAM 2019 exam and have registered to participate in the KEAM counselling can check the CEE Kerala’s official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The option filling process for the second allotment has been going on since June 29th and the last day to fill the entry was July 5th which was later extended to July 7th. The notification for the extension also stated that the allotment result will be declared on July 8th.

Here is the direct link to the KEAM allotment list for Medical and Allied courses

Here is the direct link to KEAM allotment list for B.Pharm course

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round are expected to make provisional admission fee payment at CEE head office anytime from today, July 9th to July 12th. Candidates are also to report at the allotted institute by 3 pm on July 12th. The first allotment result for the KEAM 2019 was declared on June 20th.

KEAM counselling is conducted for admissions to to Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state of Kerala or candidates who have cleared the KEAM examination conducted by the CEE, Kerala.