Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released a recruitment examination calendar for 2019 on its website - upsssc.gov.in. The calendar notifies regarding the upcoming written exams for the recruitment that will be conducted in the second half of the year - from July 2019 to December 2019. Candidates must, however, remember that few of these are already ongoing for which the registration process has expired.

So candidates who have applied for any of these recruitment can find detailed information on the Commission’s official website. Details on admit card release, exam scheme etc. will be released by the commission in due course of time.

As per the calendar, there will be 10 recruitment exams for different positions in the later part of this year. Interested individuals can access the calendar either from the UPSSSC site or directly from this link here. Also, the calendar notice categorically mentions that these are purely tentative dates which might be altered in case of unforeseen circumstances.