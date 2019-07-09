Uttar Pradesh UPSSSC releases recruitment exam calendar for 2019
A recruitment exam calendar for 2019 has been released by Uttar Pradesh UPSSSC on its website advertising various upcoming exams.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released a recruitment examination calendar for 2019 on its website - upsssc.gov.in. The calendar notifies regarding the upcoming written exams for the recruitment that will be conducted in the second half of the year - from July 2019 to December 2019. Candidates must, however, remember that few of these are already ongoing for which the registration process has expired.
So candidates who have applied for any of these recruitment can find detailed information on the Commission’s official website. Details on admit card release, exam scheme etc. will be released by the commission in due course of time.
As per the calendar, there will be 10 recruitment exams for different positions in the later part of this year. Interested individuals can access the calendar either from the UPSSSC site or directly from this link here. Also, the calendar notice categorically mentions that these are purely tentative dates which might be altered in case of unforeseen circumstances.
UPSSSC recruitment exam calendar 2019
|Recruitment exam name
|Exam date
| Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2016 (II)
|
July 28, 2019
|
Sugarcane Supervisor (General Selection) Recruitment Exam 2016 (II)
|August 31, 2019
|
Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Exam (Preliminary) 2019
|September 14 and September 15, 2019
|Homeopathic Pharmacist (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019
|September 25, 2019
|Combined Technical Services (General Selection) Exam 2016
|October 6, 2019
|Computer Operator (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2016
|October 12, 2019
|Junior Assistant (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2019
|November 3, 2019
|Combined Junior Engineer and Sub-Architecture (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2016 (II)
|November 24, 2019
|Combined Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2018
|December 8, 2019
|State Agriculture Production Market Council (Combined Cadre) Competitive Exam 2018
|December 24, 2019