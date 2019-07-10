National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier on July 8th released the answer keys for the ICAR 2019 AIEEA entrance exams. The All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in Agricultural Universities was conducted on July 1st and the last date to raise objections over the answer keys is today, July 10, till 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the AIEEA exams are advised to visit the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

Here are the direct links to view the question paper and answer keys for AIEEA-UG 2019, AIEEA-PG 2019 and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) 2019. Candidates will have to log in using their application form and date of birth details from the links.

Candidates are also advised to save the question paper and answer responses for future responses. A sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged will have to be paid by applicants. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. After today, NTA is expected to release the final result soon in coming few days.

This year in 2019 the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting All India Entrance Examinations. ICAR is an apex body for coordinating, guiding and managing research and education in agriculture including horticulture, fisheries and animal sciences in the entire country. There are 101 ICAR institutions and 71 agricultural universities which makes it one of the largest national agricultural systems in the world.