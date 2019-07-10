The University of Rajasthan has released the results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its website - result.uniraj.ac.in. The result for BA Part I 2019 was declared on July 9th and for BA Part II 2019 on July 8th. On the other hand, the result for B.Com Part I revaluation 2019, BCom & BVA, BPA, BMUS, MSc/MA, and others were released during the last week in July. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and check their respective course results.

These examination were conducted by the university in April/May 2019. Candidate can visit the result page for respective course and view the result using their examination roll number. Additionally, name wise results can also be accessed from the results page.

Here is the direct link to view BA Part I 2019 result

As results for other courses have also been released by the Rajasthan University. Candidates are advised to go the results site of the University. These are semester wise results monikered as Part I, II, III and so on. Students who clear the examination will automatically be promoted to the next stage of the undergraduate or postgraduate course.

Separately, unsuccessful candidates will have to clear the failed subject during the next academic year. A notification regarding same will be available in individuals institutes affiliated with the University of Rajasthan.