Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will be releasing the tentative allotment list for TNEA 2019 counselling Round 1 today, July 11th. Once published, candidates will be able to view the result on TNEA official website - tneaonline.in. Further, students who are allotted seat in the round 1 result are expected to confirm their seat before July 12th through fee payment.

Around 1.33 lakh candidates have registered to participate in the TNEA 2019 counselling process. The online registration process for the first allotment began from July 3rd and continued until July 10th, and the adding and locking of choices for the first round took place from July 8th to July 10th.

As mentioned earlier, candidates who are allotted seat in the round 1 allotment are expected to confirm the same within two days that is on 11th July and 12th July 2019 before 5 pm. Beyond this, the seat allotment will automatically get cancelled. For more details on the next rounds of the counselling process, candidate can access the full schedule from this link here. The final allotment will be published on July 13.

TNEA registration process for 2019 was conducted from May 2nd to May 31st, 2019, and the document verification process was conducted from June 7th to June 13th at 46 centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.