Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) 2019 counselling round 1 provisional seat allotment result has been declared online. All candidates can access the seat allotment status from the official website for BE counselling - fe2019.mahacet.org. The provisional allotment status can be accessed by students using their application ID and date of birth details.

The online submission and confirming the options began from July 6th and last day to submit option form for Round I CAP was July 8th. Candidates who have been allotted seat in the round 1 counselling are expected to report to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) between July 11 to 14, 2019.

Here is the direct link to view MHT CET 2019 Round I CAP result

A total number of three allotment rounds will be conducted by the CET Cell for BE admission this year which will go on until August 1st, 2019. The MHT CET 2019 full schedule for BE counselling can be accessed in this link.

For the sake of convenience of students, Maharashtra CET cell has also provided with the list of ARC centres on its website. Candidates are advised to thoroughly verify and appear for the document verification within the stipulated time to confirm their seat. Here is the direct link to list of ARC.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Dairy Technology courses offered in the state. The test is held on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology.