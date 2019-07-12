Candidates who get allotted seats in the Round 2 will the have to appear for document verification and security fee deposition at allotted institute from July 13th to July 16th. The admission formalities need to be finished by July 24th. The JEECUP 2019 counselling will be conducted in three rounds for candidates to secure admission to Diploma Courses in Polytechnic Institutions under the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh State.

The 1st round of counselling seat allotment was declared on July 2nd last week. Candidates who had not registered or received seat allotment in the first round result were invited to apply for the second round. Applicants were to pay the registration fee of Rs 250 along with completing the choice (Institute wise/ Branch wise) filling and choice locking by July 11.

There are a total of three rounds of counselling that will take place. The registration process for 3rd and last round of counselling will begin from July 17th and the result will be declared on July 19. The full counselling schedule can be accessed in Hindi and English at the official website. Students can also access the English version in this direct link.