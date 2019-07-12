The Directorate of Government Examinations has released the final result for SSLC, Class 10th June 2019 compartment exams on its website - dge.tn.nic.in. The result has been declared in two forms: TN SSLC June 2019 provisional mark sheet result for individuals and another one for verification. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th June 2019 exam can now check their result online.

DGE had conducted the compartmental exams for Class 10 students who had failed in one or maximum two subjects. The exams were conducted in the month of June and the results have now been released online. Originally, the result for TN SSLC 2019 result was released in the month of April and the candidates and unsuccessful students were provided with an opportunity to clear the exams this year itself.

Here are the direct links to view the TN SSLC June 2019 result: Provisional mark sheet for Individuals and Provisional mark sheet for verification. Candidates can view their respective scores by using the registered number and date of birth details.

As mentioned earlier, Tamil Nadu 2019 SSLC or 10th class result has been declared a while ago today, April 29th, 2019. Around 10 lakh students appeared for the 2019 SSLC exam this year and students scored a pass percentage of 95.2 percent this year.