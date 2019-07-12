The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the much-anticipated result for CSE 2019 preliminary examination on its website - upsc.gov.in. A list of roll numbers that have cleared the civil service preliminary examination 2019 has been published by UPSC and candidates are advised to check for their roll number. The result was released late evening today on July 12.

UPSC civil services is the highly coveted exam in India and the CSE prelims in 2019 was conducted on July 2nd. The commission has now promptly declared the result for the same within ten days of the exam. Successful candidates from preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination.

They will have to apply online again in a new form provided to them. The Detailed Application Form (DAF) online and submit the same online. Here is the direct link to view the UPSC CSE 2019 prelims result PDF.

How to check UPSC CSE prelims 2019 result

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in From the what’s new section on the homepage, choose the CSE prelims 2019 result link You will be redirected to a new page Click on the PDF link and a result PDF will open in a new tab Alternatively, here is the direct link to view UPSC CSE prelims result Check for your roll number from the list and download the result for future reference

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

UPSC had invited applications from eligible candidates for CSE 2019 from February 19th onwards and continued the process till March 19th. Total of 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates have been advertised this year for CSE. While this is a slight increase from last year, however the vacancies continue to be low.