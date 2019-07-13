Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released a recruitment notification announcing handful vacancies for 2019. In fact, the online application process for the advertised vacancies starts today, July 13th on the official BoB website - bankofbaroda.in. There are 35 IT specialist officers positions which the bank aims to fill through this recruitment drive.

While the application kicks-off from today, the last date to submit online application is August 2nd. The vacancies have been further divided into 16 specialties pertaining IT department. Category wise vacancies, eligibility criteria for each position, pay-scale details and more can be accessed from the official notification linked here.

Here is the direct link to apply online for BoB recruitment 2019

The selection process may comprise online test,psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process for the posts in Scale II, and Scale III in various disciplines of Information Technology followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.

How to apply for BoB recruitment 2019