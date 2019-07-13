The IDBI Bank just confirmed the admit card release date for Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance course exam. The online application process for the PGDBF course began from June and continued till July 3rd. There are total 600 seats for admissions to the PGDBF course provided by the Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru to provide training in Banking and Finance.

The bank at had not provided any date for admit card release in the official notification. However, now the IDBI Bank website has updated information about the same. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 28th and the admit card will be released on July 20th. The link expected to be activated on July 20th.

Separately, the bank has released pre-exam training call letter on its website. IDBI Bank in compliance with the Government guidelines has arranged for free non- residential pre-recruitment training for interested eligible SC/ST/OBC applicants for 6 consecutive days from July 13th to July 18th prior to the written test. Candidates can download the call letter from applicant login section.

Here is the direct link to download the PET call letter

The exam will be of 2 hours’ duration testing candidates on Logical Reasoning & Data Analysis/Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness for 200 marks total. Each wrong answer will attract a penalty of 0.25 marks.