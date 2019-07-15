Realme India is all set to unveil their flagship handset for 2019, the Realme X. This is the much awaited premium phone which first debuted in China and now is all set to be available for the Indian consumers. The launch will take place at 12.30 pm today and will be live streamed on all the Realme social media platforms.

As it already well known among smartphone enthusiasts that Realme X comes loaded with quite many flagship features which are also several firsts for the Chinese company. Further, the company has partnered with a Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home for the launch. An exclusive Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift Box with a Spider-Man theme and an exclusively designed protective cover, is expected to be unveiled at the launch today, July 15.

Notably, the Realme X features include Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, and 3,765mAh battery. However, the India variant is reportedly expected to offer slightly different specifications and features but the changes haven’t been detailed yet.

To provide further perspective on the pricing for the smartphone. In China Realme X is priced at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 12,300) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage based variant. While the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 15,400).